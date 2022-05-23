Fruit World Reports High Quality, but Lower Volume, for Early Season Central Valley Stone Fruit

REEDLEY, CA — Fruit World, a family-owned, values-driven grower-shipper of organic and conventional fruit, has been harvesting and shipping delicious organic apricots and cherries since mid-April from their Central Valley orchards. “The March freeze tempered early stone fruit production volumes throughout California, especially compared to the banner year we had in 2021,” explained CJ Buxman, Fruit World co-founder. “Fortunately, the fruit that set is looking good, and all our ranches are yielding great product.”

Severe weather events this spring impacted California’s cherry crops substantially. “We have been extremely fortunate that our organic cherries from the Patterson area were eleven days earlier than last year and had exceptional quality and a larger peak size. We will finish shipping our cherries by the end of next week with Corals, Brooks and Tulares,” said Fruit World Director of Sales, Cindy Richter.

As a family operation that is focused on quality and sustainability, Fruit World continues to expand their use of cardboard punnet clamshells. “We have found many of the consumers who are seeking premium fruit, especially organic varieties, are also seeking out more sustainable packaging options,” reveals Bianca Kaprielian, Fruit World co-founder and CEO.

Grower partnerships have been key to Fruit World’s growth and success. “We are fortunate to have formed long-term relationships with several growers who share our values, dedication to farming, and approach to business,” Kaprielian said. “Blossom Hill’s apricots and Masumoto Family Farm’s peaches and nectarines allow us to provide more varieties, higher volumes and longer seasons of top-notch fruit. They are seamless brand extensions, and fully integrated into the Fruit World family.”

“No farmer works alone. We depend on partners like organisms in the living soil, good neighbors, talented farm workers, to name a few,” said Nikiko Masumoto, fourth-generation farmer and artist. “Fruit World is one of our loyal partners. We get to focus on what we do best in the fields and Fruit World helps us find a home for our fruit. We couldn’t do it without them!”

Today’s consumers are thoughtful about the environment and sustainability, and appreciate high-quality fruit packed with flavor. Delight them with extraordinary organic cherries, apricots, peaches and nectarines, all grown by family farms, and available from Fruit World.

For more information or to place an order, call (559) 650-0334, or visit fruitworldco.com to learn more about the Fruit World story.