Tasteful Selections Releases Two New Micro-Ready Trays

Arvin, Calif. — Grilling is a highlight of the summer season. From brats, burgers and steak to ­fish, chicken or pork chops—America is grilling! And Tasteful Selections® is ready to help consumers enjoy fresh potatoes all summer long.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be offering new micro-ready trays for the grilling season,” said Tim Huffcutt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing Operations. “Our culinary development team developed quality, high-flavor seasonings that will elevate our bite-size potato flavor.”

Each product features 16 oz. of our fresh Sunburst Blend™ bite-size potatoes, custom-blended seasoning packet packed in the convenient microwaveable tray. Consumers can prepare these tasty side dishes in the microwaveable or start cooking the potatoes in the microwave and then finish them on the grill, as described on the back of the pack.

Explore the two new seasoning blends:

American Blend: A bold blend of sea salt, coarse ground pepper and chophouse-style spices; pairs well with grilled steak, pork chops, burgers, roasts and other vegetables.

Garlic Parmesan: A classic savory combination of warm garlic and creamy parmesan; pairs well with grilled chicken, fi­sh, seafood and other vegetables.

Tasteful Selections’ new micro-ready trays will be in stores for a limited time, so act now to make the most of your summer grilling season.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections®, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms — pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.