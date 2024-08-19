F&S Fresh Foods Purchases Calavo Growers Fresh-Cut Business

F&S Fresh Foods Produce August 19, 2024

Vineland, NJ — F&S Fresh Foods, a family-owned and operated fresh food manufacturer in business since 1981, announces its purchase of the fresh-cut produce business, formerly called Renaissance Food Group (RFG), from Calavo Growers, Inc., a global avocado industry leader based in Santa Paula, CA. More specifically, F&S Fresh Foods has acquired Calavo’s five production facilities in Clackamas, OR; Sacramento, CA; Riverside, CA; Houston, TX; and Conley, GA.

“The F&S Fresh Foods team and I are grateful for the opportunity to grow together with the RFG team. We’re excited to meet our new customers and share with them the solutions and features that F&S proudly offers. Through fresh innovation, deep relationships, and integrated operational excellence, F&S Fresh Foods delivers an unparalleled customer experience and improves consumers’ lives from farm to family,” says Sam Pipitone, Founder & CEO of F&S Fresh Foods, which also operates sister companies Pipco Transportation, a 50-plus truck operation that delivers products throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and Mid-Eastern Cold Storage, a 150,000 sq. ft. warehouse with blast freezing and frozen storage capabilities.

F&S Fresh Foods’ extensive portfolio of products produced in New Jersey includes retail products under company-owned brands, Sam’s Fresh Salsa and Garden Pure, as well as apple products licensed under the Mott’s label and bagged vegetable products licensed under the Green Giant Fresh label. F&S Fresh Foods also produces a wide variety of private-label, fresh-cut, retail-ready produce, bagged vegetables, apples, meal kits, meal sides, and behind-the-glass salads. The company offers fresh-cut, IQF, purees, and brined products on the industrial front. For 17 years, the company has partnered with RFG to service retail customers in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest.

This purchase enables F&S Fresh Foods to reach customers from coast to coast across North America. F&S plans to build on the strong innovation capabilities and service orientation of its existing team and current RFG team members to extend many of F&S’s current product offerings to the production facilities it is acquiring. In addition, F&S plans to collaborate closely with customers to introduce new offerings and capabilities tailored to its customers’ needs. F&S is proud of its operational excellence, a broad range of product lines, high quality, and ability to be nimble when serving the unique needs of its customers, all with competitive prices.

For more information, contact F&S Fresh Foods: Andrew Kulinski, Chief Growth Officer, akulinski@fsfreshfoods.com; or Colin Turner, Chief Strategy Officer, cturner@fsfreshfoods.com. www.fsfreshfoods.com

