F&S Fresh Foods to Feature Garden Pure Lineup of Roasting Pan Meal Solutions

Vineland, NJ — F&S Fresh Foods, a family-owned and operated fresh food manufacturer in business since 1981, will feature retail-ready Roasting Pan Meals under its company owned brand, Garden Pure, in the Fresh Ideas Showcase at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta, GA.

Garden Pure Roasting Pan Meals are an innovative, consumer-friendly assortment of fresh vegetables complete with a seasoning packet, ready to toss on a sheet pan and roast in the oven, available in robust, on-trend blends such as Lemon Parmesan—potatoes, carrots, broccoli, green beans and a zesty lemon parmesan seasoning; and Homestyle—potatoes, carrots, green beans and a subtle peppery, garlicy, salty seasoning. Garden Pure Roasting Pan Meals are ready to pair with protein for a complete meal in just a five simple steps, which are included on the vibrant, retail ready, easy-to-merchandise bags.

“F&S Fresh Foods is excited to showcase our new product innovation, licensed apple and vegetable products, and fresh-cut offerings as first-time exhibitors at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show,” says Dimitri Pappas, newly appointed president of F&S Fresh Foods. “With the recent acquisition of five fresh-cut produce facilities allowing for expansion into a national footprint, the F&S Fresh Foods team is eager to meet with current and new retail partners and continue to build valuable relationships as a leader in integrated operational excellence and food safety.”

F&S Fresh Foods’ extensive portfolio of products produced in New Jersey includes retail products under company-owned brands, Sam’s Fresh Salsa and Garden Pure, as well as apple products licensed under the Mott’s label and bagged vegetable products licensed under the Green Giant Fresh label. F&S Fresh Foods also produces a wide variety of private-label, fresh-cut, retail-ready produce, bagged vegetables, apples, meal kits, meal sides, and behind-the-glass salads. The company offers fresh-cut, IQF, purees, and brined products on the industrial front.

“We are proud to have spent more than 40 years perfecting our production and safety processes as a family owned and operated company,” says Sam Pipitone, founder and CEO of F&S Fresh Foods. “Our team is excited to debut a brand new booth at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show; connect with buyers, brokers, and new consumers; and continue driving our legacy of fresh innovation and deep relationships with our retail partners across the country. We are proud to feature our Garden Pure line of products in the Fresh Ideas Showcase and in our booth at GFPS. This convenient, retail-ready product set underscores our passion and commitment to improve consumers’ lives from farm to family.”

F&S Fresh Foods’ welcomes attendees to booth #B351 to view its diverse portfolio of fresh fruit and vegetable products at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Expo on October 18th and 19th in Atlanta, GA.

About F&S Fresh Foods

F&S Fresh Foods is a market leader that creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of value-added, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, fresh foods and meal solutions via retail and foodservice channels nationwide. F&S Fresh Foods’ products are sold under the company’s Sam’s-brand Fresh Salsa and Garden Pure, licensed partnerships, private label and retail brands.

F&S Fresh Foods is 40-year-young, family-owned and operated food manufacturer headquartered in Vineland, New Jersey, with six production facilities strategically located across the US. F&S Fresh Foods facilities operate under SQF/GFSI food safety certifications. Sister companies include Pipco Transportation, a 50-plus truck operation that delivers products throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and Mid-Eastern Cold Storage, a 150,000 sq. ft. warehouse with capabilities that include blast freezing and frozen storage. Learn more about F&S Fresh Foods at www.fsfreshfoods.com/.