Fyffes Expands Marketing Team

Irish banana distributors, Fyffes has announced the appointment of Áine McElroy as Marketing Executive with responsibility for the co-ordination of marketing activities for bananas and pineapples in Ireland.

From Castleblaney, Áine is a graduate in radio and television broadcasting studies from the Technological University Dublin. She joins Fyffes from the FMCG sector where she acquired experience in brand marketing, social media, sponsorship and exhibition management.

Welcoming her, Fyffes Head of Marketing, Emma Hunt-Duffy, says: “the experience and skills which Áine brings to our operation will really enhance our marketing team, coinciding as it does with a period of investment for the company in Ireland, manifested in the recent development and opening of a new €25 million banana ripening centre opened in Balbriggan”.