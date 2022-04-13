Santa Barbara Smokehouse Increases Food Safety Investment, Achieves AA BRCGS Recertification

The Santa Barbara Smokehouse, Inc. is firmly committed to producing the finest smoked salmon to the highest standards of food safety and compliance. The company is continuously investing in the facility, equipment, programs and personnel in order to maintain and further improve all aspects of food safety, food defense, quality and compliance.

Since 2018 the company has been BRCGS Food Safety Certified, and is proud to announce recertification to the standard with the achievement of maintaining its AA grade for our annual 2022 BRCGS food safety audit which was conducted in February of this year.

In February 2022 the company was also issued recertification with the ASC (Aquaculture Sustainability Council) and MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) standards and additionally holds Kosher (KSA) and Fairtrade USA Certifications.

Facility production floors were replaced entirely in 2015, and in January 2022 the company completed its 2021-2022 planned preventative facility re-flooring project which included the reflooring once again of all open product production departments. Investment in new equipment has also been made, including for food safety and sanitation, such as new ATP environmental monitoring devices.

Food Defense is an essential part of producing safe and compliant products. As such, additional external and internal motion cameras and access control keypads have been added to the facility in 2021 and 2022 as part of continuous improvement to the site’s Food Defense Plan.

Investment in our Microbiological Testing Program has increased by over 25% for calendar year 2021 from 2020 which includes the testing of raw material, finished products, dry ingredients, packaging and plant environment.

We remain devoted to the continuous improvement of our Food Safety and Food Defense Programs, HACCP and Pre-Requisite Programs, Sanitation Programs, Facility Environment and Equipment and all other aspects for the production of safe and compliant products.

We thank our customers and partners for their continuous support in these unprecedented times.