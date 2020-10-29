Fyffes North America Takes Home Second Summit Award for ‘Easy to Eat, Easy to Pronounce’ Campaign

(CORAL GABLES, Fla.) – Fyffes North America ‘Easy to Eat, Easy to Pronounce’ advertising campaign won Gold at the 2020 Summit Creative Awards in the Integrated Campaign, B2B category. This marks the second recognition by the Summit International Awards organization, which also awarded Fyffes innovative campaign with the 2019 Platinum Award for Marketing Effectiveness.

The campaign’s integrated approach included print, digital and video advertising with the aim to have Fyffes “on everyone’s lips”. Judged by a panel of international experts in the advertising field, ‘Easy to Eat, Easy to Pronounce’ was selected Gold winner – the highest achievement after Best of Show – of the Summit Creative Award among more than 4,100 submissions from 27 countries. “Winning a Summit Creative Award is a significant accomplishment,” said Jocelyn Luciano, Managing Director for the Summit International Awards. “With vetted judges, tough judging criteria, two-phase blind judging processes, and strict bylaws limiting winners, only deserving entries receive recognition.”

‘Easy to Eat, Easy to Pronounce’ was launched in North America in 2019 and used the pronunciation of the Fyffes brand name to engage with audiences in the produce industry. Marion Tabard, Vice President of Marketing for Fyffes in North America, says: “We’re delighted to be recognized by Summit International once more with the Summit Creative Award. With the ‘Easy to Eat, Easy to Pronounce’ we wanted to break away from traditional produce advertising in a fun and clever way, and this award demonstrates the lasting impact of our disruptive campaign.”

Since 1994, the Summit Creative Award – the first and best of its kind – is the premier arbiter of creative excellence worldwide. The international advertising competition offers participants and winners a unique opportunity to showcase their talents and broadcast their achievements far and wide.

###

About Fyffes

Fyffes is one of the largest and oldest tropical produce importers and distributors. With an infrastructure that reaches across the globe, Fyffes is truly an international player, involved in the production, procurement, shipping, ripening, distribution and marketing of bananas, pineapples, melons and more recently mushrooms. Since 1888, Fyffes has been committed to bringing the world the highest quality products, inspiring people to feel excitement about our brands and making a positive difference for our growers and farmers, our customers and the environment. Today, Fyffes is the largest importer of bananas in Europe and the No. 1 importer of offshore melons in North America. In addition to tropical fruit, Fyffes is the third largest producer of mushrooms in North America. Discover more at Fyffes.com.