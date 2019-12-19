Fyffes North America Wins Big at 2019 Summit International Awards

CORAL GABLES, FL – Fyffes North America is a Platinum winner in the 2019 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award competition for its latest advertising campaign ‘Easy to Eat, Easy to Pronounce’. The campaign, which launched in North America in fall 2019, aimed at showing how easy and simple it was to pronounce Fyffes.

“The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award is based on the premise that the goal of marketing communications is to change, influence, or reinforce a target audience’s knowledge, attitudes or beliefs. Using this premise as a basis for its judging criteria, the competition is a true arbiter of marketing communication effectiveness.” said Jocelyn Luciano, Principle/Managing Director for the Summit Award.

The ‘Easy to Eat, Easy to Pronounce’ integrated campaign was intended to answer the challenge many people faced when seeing the Fyffes Blue Label. While Fyffes has a strong brand recognition in Europe since its founding over 130 years ago, the Fyffes brand name has only become familiar in the US and Canada over the last few years and many people are still wondering if they are saying the brand name the right way.

“We wanted to take the wonder and curiosity around our brand name to create a playful and innovative campaign that would have the Fyffes name on everyone’s lips,” said Marion Tabard, Fyffes Vice President of Marketing in North America. “Winning a Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award is an exciting accomplishment as it requires a demonstration of proven results. We’re honored to receive this prestigious award; it’s a wonderful recognition of the success of the campaign.”

During the 2019 competition, judges analyzed over 1,400 submissions and selected only 6% to receive the top spots. A truly international competition, the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award received submissions from the following ten countries including Argentina, Australia, Canada, India, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. Throughout its 25-year history, the organization has established itself as one of the premier arbiters of communication excellence. “Our 2019 winners have made their mark in the industry by cementing the relationship between marketing, creativity and sales results,” Luciano said.

About Fyffes

Fyffes is one of the largest and oldest tropical produce importers and distributors. With an infrastructure that reaches across the globe, Fyffes is truly an international player, involved in the production, procurement, shipping, ripening, distribution and marketing of bananas, pineapples, melons and more recently mushrooms. Since 1888, Fyffes has been committed to bringing the world the highest quality products, inspiring people to feel excitement about our brands and making a positive difference for our growers and farmers, our customers and the environment. Today, Fyffes is the largest importer of bananas in Europe and the No. 1 importer of off-shore melons in North America. In addition to tropical fruit, Fyffes is the third largest producer of mushrooms in North America. Discover more at Fyffes.com