Global Trade Gears Up for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

More than 600 exhibitors from some 38 countries and regions already signed up to showcase their offerings at Asia’s premier fresh produce event.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is back in Hong Kong on 4-6 September 2024, bringing the global fresh fruit and vegetable business together and showcasing the entire value chain.

With less than two months to go before Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show opens its doors, exhibition space is almost sold out. More than 600 exhibitors from 38 different countries and regions are set to showcase their latest products and services at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

China is once again the single-largest exhibiting country, with a 10 per cent growth on last year, followed by Australia, the United States, Egypt and New Zealand as the top five exhibiting countries.

National and regional pavilions highlight global participation

Some 24 industry associations and groups have booked national or regional pavilions, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Italy, India, Malaysia, Moldova, Mexico, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Peru, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, Taiwan, the United States and Vietnam.

Tunisia and Tanzania are both exhibiting for the first time at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s exhibitor line-up features leading players from across the global fresh fruit and vegetable business. Exhibitors include Aartsen Asia, Aomori Apple, BayWa Global Produce/T&G Global, ClemenGold, Costa, Del Monte, Dole Asia, Driscoll’s, Evergood Corporation, Goodfarmer, Jingold, JWM Asia, K-Berry, Mission Produce, Mr Apple, Pink Lady, Rockit Global, Sekoya Fruits, Sun Pacific and Zespri among others.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is not just a business hub where contacts are made and results are achieved. It is also a source of inspiration and driver of innovation. From exciting new varieties to imaginative marketing strategies, the show covers the entire industry across its three exhibitor segments: fresh produce, machinery and technology, and logistics.

PromPeru is once again flying the flag for Peruvian fresh produce in Asia with a national pavilion hosting leading suppliers and brands from the Andean exporting country.

“We’ll be promoting the Peru brand across all categories at the trade show as Peru seeks to consolidate its position as a preferential trade partner in Asian markets,” said Bernardo Muñoz Angosto, Director of the Trade Commission of Peru in Shanghai.

Peru now ranks as the world’s largest exporter of table grapes and blueberries, and

Muñoz Angosto said the grape industry has gained further impetus with the recent news that China has opened its doors to airflown grapes from the country. The updated protocol, announced during Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s June visit to China, is a breakthrough for the industry, he noted. “The air shipments will complement sea shipments and enable exports of high-quality fruit for the premium market segment which wants the freshest product.”

Top buyers look forward to new discoveries

It’s not only global suppliers that are capitalising on the abundant trade opportunities at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Leading buyers in the region also see the annual event as an essential platform to grow and enhance their business.

“As one of the largest importers in Asia, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the most important industry event for us,” said Scotty Lee, Executive Director of Tung Shing Fresh Fruit Company. “The networking opportunities have enabled us to connect with key industry players, forge new partnerships, and expand our customer base across the Asia-Pacific region. I highly recommend ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA to any business in the fresh fruit trade seeking to grow and thrive in this dynamic market.”

About ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading international trade show for Asia’s fresh produce business. The 17th edition of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA takes place on 4-6 September 2024 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. ASIAFRUIT KNOWLEDGE CENTRE is the brand-new content hub at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA powered by Asiafruit Magazine, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s exclusive Knowledge Partner. ASIAFRUIT KNOWLEDGE CENTRE is headlined by ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, together with ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM and ASIAFRUIT SHOWCASE.

