Coborn’s, Cashwise, and Marketplace Foods Kick Off Produce for Kids Campaign to Support Local Boys & Girls Clubs

Healthy Family Project | Produce for Kids Produce July 23, 2024

Orlando, FL – Healthy Family Project is partnering with Coborn’s Inc. for a summer Produce for Kids cause marketing campaign in Coborn’s, Cashwise, and Marketplace Foods stores. The healthy eating-focused campaign will provide $6,000 to local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Produce partners including Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc., Envy™apple, Kids Choice Watermelon, Samsons Grapes, Shuman Farms RealSweet® Onions, and Tasteful Selections are featured in stores through August 16. In-store signs showcase a QR code leading shoppers to a free digital cookbook.

Two cookbook recipes will be highlighted in a Kids Cook at Home Facebook cooking class hosted on Coborn’s Facebook page and led by Coborn’s Registered Dietitian, Macey Brickweg. The free “Summer Fun Eats” cooking class is designed to inspire kids to take charge in the kitchen. The class will take place on July 24th at 1 PM ET.

“Our Kids Cook at Home video series is designed to inspire kids to feel confident in the kitchen making healthy recipes,” said Jessica Talbot, Health and Nutrition Manager at Coborn’s. “Our partnership with Healthy Family Project aligns with the Coborn’s mission to educate and increase produce consumption in the next generation of shoppers.”

This is the second Produce for Kids campaign with Coborn’s Inc. The 2023 campaign raised $3,000 for local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Healthy Family Project is committed to empowering families to eat healthier, increasing consumption of fresh produce, and giving back to the community.

For more information about the campaign, visit healthyfamilyproject.com/kidscookathome/

About Healthy Family Project| Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $8 million to benefit children and families and provided more than 21 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Coborn’s, Inc.
St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s, Inc. is a 103-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods banners. Coborn’s, Inc. also operates fuel, liquor, and pharmacy locations. To support its over 135 various retail business units, Coborn’s, Inc. operates its own central bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. In 2021, Coborn’s, Inc. was named the Shelby Report’s Midwest Retailer of the Year. In 2023, the company was recognized by Progressive Grocer Magazine as one of the Top 10 Regional Grocers in the U.S.

