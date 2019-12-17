Gold Bell’s 40th Anniversary Celebration Yields Charitable Donations

Chelsea, MA – Gold Bell, part of the Arrowfarms company, celebrated its 40th anniversary on November 8, 2019. A family business, Gold Bell’s success was built on quality produce, excellence in customer service, and innovation within the industry. To commemorate the anniversary, Gold Bell donated a percentage of the day’s total sales to the Boston nonprofit Fair Foods, with the amount totaling $16,500. Gold Bell founder Joanne Cipriano Dolan says, “We have partnered with Fair Foods for years, and donating on our 40th anniversary is a wonderful way to include our retail customers in giving back to the community that our company calls home.”



Fair Foods is a food rescue nonprofit, receiving surplus produce from industrial suppliers who can no longer use it. On an average day, the organization receives and ships over 10,000 pounds of fresh food. Fair Foods’ Director of Operations Elizabeth Cammarata accepted the donation check. Nancy Jamison, founder of Fair Foods, says that her organization is grateful for the funds, as well as for the produce donation partnership of more than 30 years. “For 30 years, Gold Bell has provided fresh, healthy food to those in need throughout New England by supporting Fair Foods. We are so appreciative of this additional support.”



As one Arrowfarms company celebrates 40 years in business, the organization as a whole looks to the future. The founders of Arrowfarms and its staff believe that sustainability is one of the most important issues facing the produce industry. Many sustainability initiatives are already in place including a zero-waste facility, efficiency measures, and eco-conscious packaging. Arrowfarms has also invested in the development of Morning Kiss Organic, the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms.



Arrowfarms will exhibit at the New York Produce Show this December 10-13. The booth will celebrate sustainability and offer attendees four ways to become more sustainable themselves by partnering with Arrowfarms.

About Arrowfarms

A trusted leader in the produce company for over 50 years, Arrowfarms has three state of the art production facilities located within the heart of New England’s major food hub, and one in Upstate New York. These facilities are used for packaging all varieties of potatoes, onions, citrus, and various other commodities. When a customer or vendor develops a relationship with an Arrowfarms company, they receive the best of what the produce industry has to offer. The company is comprised of dynamic companies, Arrowfarms, Gold Bell Inc., DiSilva Fruit, and Morning Kiss Organic.