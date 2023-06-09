Good Foods Celebrates Good Times and Good Food with 2023 Dip Into Summer Campaign

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamole, welcomes the summer season with the return of its Dip Into Summer campaign. In addition to a nationwide experiential tour featuring its tasty dips and guacamole, Good Foods is expanding the campaign to include a #GuacGirlSummer weekly social sweepstakes and coast-to-coast community walks.

Good Foods kicked off the 2023 tour on June 4 in Los Angeles at Hot Girl Walk, an event that unites women in a way that promotes mental and physical wellness. The brand collaborated with founder and creator Mia Lind to share their fan-favorite Chunky Guacamole with participants. Good Foods will also bring the fun to other community walks across the country.

To complement these partnerships and share the goodness with its broader social community, Good Foods has launched a weekly #GuacGirlSummer sweepstakes through July 31. To enter, fans can respond to the brand’s weekly prompts on Instagram and TikTok for a chance to win a variety of summer-inspired prizes, including a summer bundle with everything needed for a beach day – avocado floaties, beach towels, coolers, sunglasses, portable speakers – and of course, Good Foods guacamole. One grand-prize winner will receive a summer getaway trip for two.

For the second consecutive year, the brand will also Dip Into Summer and hit the road in its Airstream to engage with consumers at quintessential summertime events, farmers markets and retail locations. At each stop, the brand will sample products and give away swag and other prizes.

2023 experiential tour stops include:

· Milwaukee, Wis. | June 22-25

· Atlanta, Ga. | June 30-July 3

· Greenville, S.C. | July 6-9

· Charleston, S.C. | July 13-16

· Asheville, N.C. | July 20-23

· Jacksonville, Fla. | July 28-August 2

· Tampa, Fla. | August 4-6

· Orlando, Fla. | August 10-13

“Summer is a time for community, so we’re excited to have even more opportunities to engage with consumers online and on the road all season long,” said Briana Voss, senior director of omni-channel marketing. “Each of these touchpoints allows us to further our mission to bring good food to everyone.”

To learn more about the tour and where you can find Good Foods this summer, check out goodfoods.com. Stay tuned for more summer fun from Good Foods.

About Good Foods

Good Foods Group, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.