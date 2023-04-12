Good Foods hires CPG Veteran Jennifer Tarnoff as Director of National Accounts

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamole, has hired CPG sales and marketing veteran Jennifer Tarnoff as the director of national accounts. The objective of the role is to build and develop relationships with new and existing national retailers to achieve and accelerate company growth goals.

In her new role, Tarnoff represents Good Foods for large national account customers and buyers and is responsible for all selling activities across the Good Foods product portfolio including broker management, trade efficiency and forecast accuracy. In addition to mentoring internal sales team managers, she provides category management expertise to customers and ensures sales plans and shelving objectives are flawlessly implemented in partnership with marketing and retail teams.

“Jennifer’s integrity, work ethic, collaboration skills and passion for networking will help Good Foods make healthy, flavorful food accessible to all through our national partners,” said Good Foods Senior Vice President of Sales Matt Newman. “Her industry experience and leadership will elevate our sales team and deliver strong results for the company.”

Tarnoff spent more than two decades at the Kraft Heinz Company, where she was responsible for managing hundreds of millions of dollars in sales and trade funding for both national wholesalers and retailers. She led responsibilities on major label snacking brands, including Philadelphia and Cracker Barrel, as well as developed and executed major shopper marketing initiatives across multiple sales verticals.

“I’m eager to continue bringing the mission of Good Foods and its delicious, better-for-you products to our customers and communities,” said Tarnoff. “This position is a natural fit for me, and I’m excited to lead and grow alongside such passionate colleagues.”

About Good Foods

Good Foods Group, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.