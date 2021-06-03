Good Foods Launches “Dip Into Summer” Consumer Sweepstakes

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces the launch of “Dip Into Summer” sweepstakes to spotlight Good Foods’ dips as an essential summer snack and give shoppers the opportunity to win weekly prizes.

For nine weeks, consumers are encouraged to enter the “Dip Into Summer” sweepstakes to win a Marshall Alexa Bluetooth Speaker, Igloo Cooler, Polaroid Camera, Bocce Ball Set, and a Target gift card. There will be one winner each week and shoppers are encouraged to enter in hopes of being the next week’s winner.

“We’re looking to get back to the good old days this summer and enjoy the warm weather with good foods and good company,” said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing at Good Foods. “Our ‘Dip Into Summer’ promotion will showcase Good Foods’ products as a one-stop-shop for all summer snacking and cooking.”

To elevate the sweepstakes, Good Foods is utilizing social media advertising, influencer partnerships, regional commercials, and email marketing to drive entries on the Good Foods website. The goal of the sweepstakes is to elevate Good Foods as the go-to snack for taste and convenience during the busy summer months.

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes HERE. For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.