NotCo Levels-Up Your Coffee with Launch of NotMilk Barista

TORONTO – Canadians have a latte to get excited about this fall.

NotCo, the global food tech company with a first-of-its-kind patented AI technology named Giuseppe, today unveiled the Canadian launch of its first plant-based beverage for coffee, NotMilk™ Barista. Made from a unique chickpea and oat blend, NotMilk™ Barista provides customers with a plant-based alternative that’s creamier and frothier for coffees and teas.

Like all NotCo products, the recipe for NotMilk™ Barista was created by Giuseppe in conjunction with NotCo’s team of AI chefs and R&D experts who analyze the molecular structure of animal-derived products to mimic their flavour, texture and functionality using only plant-based ingredients. Ultra-smooth and delicious, NotMilk™ Barista froths well in hot and cold beverages, has a firm hold for latte art and has only 4g of sugar per 250 mL.

“The feedback for NotMilk™ Barista has been off-the-charts positive with baristas raving about its creamy texture and frothing capability in hand-crafted coffee,” said Andre Manuel, General Manager of NotCo Canada. “Everyone is genuinely surprised by how well it performs, offering an experience reminiscent of cow’s milk with zero compromise on taste. It’s the non-dairy alternative the market has been waiting for.”

The fourth NotCo product to launch in Canada, NotMilk™ Barista can soon be found in select grocers across Canada, including Save on Foods and Longos. Shelf stable for optimal convenience, NotMilk™ Barista is actively expanding into food service with the goal of offering a delicious and high-performance alternative for plant-based coffee lovers. It would make the perfect addition to any coffee shop, cafe or restaurant delivering an elevated coffee experience.

On the international front, NotCo continues to expand its plant-based business through partnerships with Burger King, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks and Papa Johns. In addition to food service and retail, NotCo has a B2B Unit that enables, amongst others, CPG brands and ingredient suppliers to innovate through the NotCo platform, and NotCo has announced partnerships with Kraft Heinz and Mars through this unit.

For food service inquiries, please contact aaron.rietkerk@thenotcompany.com.

ABOUT NOTCO

NotCo is an industry-changing, fast-growth food-tech leader and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. NotCo has launched products including NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotMeat™, NotChicken™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™ in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Colombia and in less than three years, has become the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America. NotCo utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. Its one-of-a-kind technology enables NotCo to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry. In Canada, NotMilk™, NotBurger™ and NotChicken™ are currently available in select grocery stores nationwide, including Loblaw-banner stores, Sobeys, Metro, IGA, Save on Foods and more. For more information, please visit www.notco.com.