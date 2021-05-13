GoodFarms Strawberries First EFI-Certified Product in Whole Foods Market Sourced for Good Program

WASHINGTON – Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer groups, announced that GoodFarms strawberries will debut as the first EFI-certified product in Whole Foods Market’s Sourced for Good program during May, which is also National Strawberry Month.

The Sourced for Good program helps support workers, communities and the environment and relies on third-party certifications to ensure products meet the highest standards, like the more than 300 rigorous standards set by EFI. The Sourced for Good seal is designed to help shoppers easily identify products that provide benefits to workers like improved wages, health care, and student scholarships, and to promote environmental stewardship like tree planting to prevent erosion and more. Sourced for Good raises millions of dollars annually for hundreds of communities across 12 countries, including the United States.

“What better time than National Strawberry Month to debut GoodFarms strawberries in the Sourced for Good program,” said Ernie Farley, partner at Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce/GoodFarms and board chair of EFI. “We work to make a difference from farm to table by bringing great tasting berries to consumers while making a positive impact on the lives of those who harvest them. Plus, when consumers buy our berries at Whole Foods Market, a bonus is returned to workers.”

“EFI works to bring together retail partners and growers who are aligned to the same goals of improving the lives of farmworkers, so it is truly exciting to see the GoodFarms/Whole Foods Market partnership expand to the Sourced for Good program,” said LeAnne R. Ruzzamenti, director of marketing communications at EFI.

To celebrate National Strawberry Month and the introduction of EFI-certified product in the Whole Foods program, EFI is holding social media giveaways and campaigns to raise awareness of the California-grown, responsibly sourced GoodFarms strawberries.

There are more than 12,700 workers on EFI-certified strawberry farms throughout the United States and Mexico who have received more than $3 million in worker bonuses since 2017. Worker bonuses are funded through a premium paid on EFI-certified produce by Whole Foods Market and other participating retailers.

For its part, Whole Foods Market is proud to have longstanding relationships with growers who are already certified in the issues that matter to the retail chain.

“We appreciate growers like GoodFarms, who fulfill a mission to improve lives and positively impact communities while producing the high-quality, great tasting fruits that Whole Foods Market is proud to showcase under the Sourced for Good label,” said Erik Brown, executive leader for produce at Whole Foods Market. “We are also proud to showcase the EFI Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured label in our Sourced for Good program to let shoppers know how they are helping in our goal to make a difference.”

To learn more about EFI, visit equitablefood.org.

About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a nonprofit certification and skill-building organization that seeks to increase transparency in the food supply chain and improve the lives of farmworkers through a team-based approach to training and continuous improvement practices. EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to solve the most pressing issues facing the fresh produce industry. Its unparalleled approach sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit www.equitablefood.org.

View a list of EFI-certified farms at equitablefood.org/farms.