PMA Welcomes Iván Correa as Representative in Chile

Newark, De. – Produce Marketing Association has announced the hiring of Iván Correa who will serve as the country representative in Chile. Correa will serve as a resource and in-country support for PMA members and the industry providing relevant PMA resources and information and sharing Chilean insights and successes to the global audience. Correa’s primary role will focus on being an expert and point of contact for industry members in Chile, and facilitating critical business connections in the produce and floral industries.

“We are excited to welcome Iván as PMA’s new representative in Chile and part of our Global PMA team,” said PMA’s Vice President of Global Engagement, Anouk Sijmonsma. “The produce industry is an increasingly global marketplace and PMA’s aim is to keep our members connected with the research, resources and revenue-boosting networking opportunities to grow globally. Chile is a key produce production and export market and has emerged as an important stakeholder in the food industry worldwide. Iván’s role is to grow PMA’s regional membership and connect it to our global community.”

Correa brings a wealth of experience to the role having previously served as a sales manager at Mayr-Malnhof Packaging in Santiago, Chile. The multinational company out of Austria is a leader in the packaging market and Correa’s role served the needs of the fresh fruit (cherries, apples, blueberries, and more) industry along with tobacco, wine and spirits, and other consumer goods.

This background and experience in the packaging segment of the global supply chain will be especially valuable to Chilean members as Chile remains one of the leading fruit suppliers for the global market. With much of Chile’s exports destined for Asian, the U.S., Canada and the rest of Latin America, Correa’s role will be critical to help members make essential business connections within Chile and beyond.

“I am very excited to join PMA to work closely and collaboratively with our members to generate a positive impact in the industry,” said Correa.

Correa also served in previous roles with Scholle Packaging Chile where his responsibilities included the management of commercial relationships with clients in the Process Fruit, winery and consumer good industry and the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers in Santiago, Chile. Correa also holds a Forestry Engineering Degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

