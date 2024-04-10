G&R Farms Expands Sales Team With Industry Veteran

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms, a third generation premier Vidalia Onion grower in southeast Georgia, is proud to announce the new hire of Rawls Neville in the position of sales manager effective April 1, 2024.

Neville is an industry veteran who started his career as a farm hand and has held jobs as an Operations Manager at both Four Corners Farms and Van Solkema Produce. In 2022 Neville expanded his industry interests with the new title of Owner when he purchased Van Solkema’s Georgia facility and partnered in an onion and watermelon growing operation with Hilliard Farms.

No stranger to G&R, Neville has worked with G&R Farms since 2015 in a storage and packing relationship through his previous businesses. “It’s always a blessing to work with committed industry professionals who understand our business and are equally passionate about quality and service,” shared Steven Shuman, General Manager of G&R Farms. “Rawl’s attention to detail and his knowledge of all facets of the supply chain from growing to operations, as well as the responsibility of the sales relationship make him a valuable addition to our team.”

With an eye to the future, this Georgia Southern University grad wasted no time getting involved in the Vidalia Onion business as a grower-packer, and other than an a short ag sales tenure at AimTrac, Vidalia onions has always been the career path for him.

When asked about his role at G&R, Neville said, “I’m lucky that I was able to get to know G&R as a company over the last nine years and learn about their people and their culture. They are a great group of individuals and they excel at whatever they do thanks to their deep bench of talent and willing to do the hardwork. It made it easy to says yes when they asked me to come work for them and I can’t wait to grow my experience with them.”

When not working in the onion business, Neville enjoys spending time with his wife Kimberly and their two girls. Like any good Southerner, he spends some of his spare time hunting and fishing or rooting on the Georgia Southern Eagles.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing, and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsonions.com.