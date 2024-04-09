Information Regarding Fire Incident at Royal Greenland’s Facility in Matane, Quebec

Royal Greenland regrets to inform the public of a significant fire incident at our Matane facility, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday March 30th. The fire has caused extensive damage to the site.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation by fire authorities, and Royal Greenland is fully cooperating with their efforts to determine the details of the incident.

Royal Greenland has recently announced its intention to close the Matane facility as part of our strategic business review. The sale process was in its initial stages with negotiations taking place. We are committed to transparently communicating with all stakeholders, including potential buyers, as we assess the implications of this incident on the sale process.

