Royal Greenland Appoints New CEO

Royal Greenland Seafood November 14, 2022

After 15 years in the Asian business community, Susanne Arfelt Rajamand has agreed to become the new CEO of Royal Greenland. She comes from a position as Managing Director of the dairy giant Fonterra’s division in Southeast Asia, an organisation with more than 2,500 employees.

Susanne Arfelt Rajamand has previously had a solid career with the Unilever consumer goods giant, where she started as a trainee and rose to Managing Director in Singapore.

“Susanne has the profile, international experience and personality to head Greenland’s most important company. She will help to ensure Royal Greenland’s continued development in Greenland, while maintaining the international focus”, says Maliina Abelsen, Chair of the Board of Directors of Royal Greenland.

