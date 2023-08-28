Grimmway Farms Announces Dave Moore as Director of Sales for the Western United States

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Grimmway Farms is pleased to announce that Dave Moore has joined the Sales & Marketing team at as Director of Sales for the Western United States. Dave will manage relationships with existing Western US customers as well as develop new business in all channels to help grow sales of the company’s existing and expanding product portfolio.

Dave brings years of experience and a track record of growing sales with major accounts in the West and nationally employing fact-based techniques demonstrating benefits to the consumer and customer. Dave comes to Grimmway following a 25-year career working for Earthbound Farm and Taylor Farms. Dave stated that “I am excited to contribute to the growth of a recognized leader in the fresh produce industry for quality product, commitment to customer service, and integrity like Grimmway Farms.”

Dave earned a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo. Dave’s experience in strategic market and sales planning, category management, account management, and professional relationships are strong assets he brings to Grimmway Farms. He describes himself as “driver of growth” and “positive communicator” who enthusiastically embraces any sales or business challenge.

Eric Proffitt, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Grimmway Farms stated that “we were impressed by the depth of Dave’s professional experience and skills. Dave’s fit with our sales and marketing team was clear from our initial meeting. We look forward to the immediate contributions Dave will bring to Grimmway’s Western US sales base. “

Dave is based in Sacramento and will be reporting directly to Mike Anspach, Vice President of Carrot Sales.

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include CalOrganic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, explore our website or call 1-800-301-3101.