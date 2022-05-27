Grimmway Farms Awards Scholarships to Children of Employees

BAKERSFIELD, CA— Last month, Grimmway Farms hosted an outdoor reception at its annual company picnic to announce the 2022 recipients of the Grimmway Farms Scholarship Program. The annual program recognizes the superior academic performance of students who have a parent or guardian employed by the company. At the reception, Grimmway honored 29 high school seniors and their families. Six recipients are the first in their families to attend college.

“Education has always been important at Grimmway Farms and we are grateful to continue the legacy of investing in our employees’ children. This is one of my favorite events each year because it involves two very important themes – our employees and education,” said Jeff Huckaby, President and CEO of Grimmway Farms. “Our employees work hard every day so that we can make these scholarships available and every student has worked hard to earn them. We wish each of them great success!”

The scholarships, which are renewable for four years, are based on academic achievement and provide financial support for students attending two- and four-year colleges and universities. Applicants who exceed a grade point average of 4.0 receive a MacBook laptop in addition to scholarship funds.

“It has been a joy and inspiration getting to know these students throughout the application process,” shared Dana Brennan, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs. “The diversity of interests and drive is impressive and we look forward to watching them grow throughout their college careers.”

This year’s scholarship recipients will attend a range of top-ranked schools, including Auburn University, UCLA, Purdue, and variety of schools in the California State and University of California school systems.

“After years of dedication and rigorous work, it’s such an honor to receive a MacBook and scholarship from Grimmway

Farms. This award will greatly assist me in my college expenses, academic objectives, and represent more women in

STEM,” shared recipient Nicole Inga. “I’m thrilled to announce I will continue my academic journey at the University of California, Berkeley where I plan on studying statistics and data science. Thank you, Grimmway Farms, for this incredible opportunity!”

Between 1997 and 2022, Grimmway supported more than 760 students through scholarships totaling over $2.15 million in funds. Under new ownership, the company will continue to expand the reach of its support, this year awarding scholarships to California students in Kern County and the Southeastern United States.

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit www.grimmway.com.