California Giant Berry Farms Hosts 17th Annual Skirt Steak BBQ Fundraiser; Raises Over $19,000 for Community Non-Profits

WATSONVILLE, CA – California Giant Berry Farms shared details from its successful Skirt Steak BBQ fundraising event—which resulted in over $19,000.00 raised for the California Giant Foundation, the company’s 501(c)3 non-profit that distributes funds to organizations making a positive change in health and wellness for current and future generations.

The annual BBQ—now in its 17th year—was initiated by the California Giant sales office in 2006 and provides funds for some of the causes and local organizations that the company supports in the areas surrounding its headquarter offices. What began with a lunch for about 50 people has transformed into a community-wide tradition and is now one of the largest fundraising events put on by California Giant Berry Farms.

For $20.00 guests enjoyed a full lunch of skirt steak, garlic bread, salad, fruit and chocolate chip cookie—with ingredients from local businesses including Sumano’s Bakery, Muzzi Family Farms, Watsonville Coast Produce, Pacific Cookie Company and Pactiv Packaging.

“California Giant’s mission is to deliver high quality berries and nourish our communities. And as we celebrate our 40th Anniversary, we’d like to pay homage to Bill Moncovich—who has forever influenced California Giant’s approach to giving back,” shared Kyla Oberman, director of marketing at California Giant Berry Farms. “Bill’s generosity and care for his community shaped the California Giant’s philanthropic initiatives and inspires our staff to host fundraisers like the Skirt Steak BBQ.”

Toward the end of the year, the cumulative total of funds raised during the BBQ and other fundraising events from the year are divided amongst several non-profit organizations. In addition, every dollar raised by this event is matched by the Founder of California Giant Berry Farms, Bill Moncovich.

“The comradery of the California Giant staff is unrivaled—from the pre-planning organization, donation solicitations, purchasing of ingredients, selling of tickets, all the way to the cooking and packaging of the meals,” said California Giant President, Joe Barsi. “Seeing our staff come together with the sole purpose of giving back to the community is inspiring. They live and breathe the company’s mission and values and take pride nourishing our community.”

Proceeds from the event will be distributed at the end of the year by the California Giant Foundation. Recipients of the proceeds are CASA of Santa Cruz County, CASA of Monterey County, CASA of San Benito County, Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services, Seneca Central Coast, Teen Kitchen Project, Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes, Partnership for Children, Monarch Services and Pajaro Valley Shelter Services.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA GIANT FOUNDATION

From the beginning, charitable giving of time and money has been a vital part of California Giant Berry Farms. Today, the company gives countless hours and tens of thousands of dollars to non-profits across the nation on an annual basis. In 2015, The California Giant Foundation was formed to unify the berry grower’s philanthropic initiatives and amplify the size and scope of their giving back. The California Giant Foundation consists of four pillars that inspire all the charitable gifts, events and partnerships given or organized by the group, which include childhood obesity and school nutrition, hunger and food insecurity, prevention and awareness, and community.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

California Giant Berry Farms started small. Formed out of a passion for top-quality strawberries and the optimal growing conditions of the Pajaro Valley, three lifelong friends teamed-up with a simple mission in mind – provide only the finest strawberries and give back to the community that raised them. Nearly 40 years later, California Giant has grown into a global family of people passionate about delivering the best strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. Quality, consistency and community inspire the mission and values that continue to sustain us. Because the bigger the smile, the better.