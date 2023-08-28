National Mango Board Announces Opening for Produce Retail Marketing Manager in Orlando, Florida

Integral Role with the National Mango Board to Drive Mango Awareness and Consumption

[Orlando, Florida- Thursday] – The National Mango Board (NMB) is excited to announce a new career opportunity for a dynamic and results-driven individual as the Produce Retail Marketing Manager based in Orlando, Florida. This pivotal role will be at the forefront of shaping the mango industry’s future by leading marketing and promotion initiatives for the NMB’s national retail program, and leading a team, following a hybrid work schedule.

The Produce Retail Marketing Manager will be entrusted with the critical responsibility of planning, directing, and overseeing comprehensive marketing and promotion strategies that align with the NMB’s vision to boost mango awareness and consumption across the United States. With an eye towards innovation, the candidate will take the reins in optimizing the yearly budget to execute impactful campaigns that resonate with consumers and drive engagement.

Collaboration will be a cornerstone of success in this role. The Produce Retail Marketing Manager will lead a team of three retail account managers, fostering an environment of creativity and strategic thinking to enhance the visibility and appeal of mangos in the retail landscape. By collaborating closely with the NMB’s management team, the individual will contribute to maximizing the impact of the organization’s efforts, all while staying true to the mission of elevating mango consumption within the U.S.

“We are excited to welcome an individual who can bring fresh ideas and a strategic approach to our team,” said Dan Spellman, Director of Marketing at the National Mango Board. “The Produce Retail Marketing Manager will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our retail program, driving the growth of mango consumption, and ultimately enriching the lives of consumers through healthy and delicious choices.”

Key Responsibilities:

Drive strategies that align with the organization’s mission of increasing mango awareness and consumption.

Develop and execute innovative and integrated marketing and promotion initiatives for the NMB’s retail program.

Collaborate with the leadership team to optimize the yearly budget for maximum impact.

To apply for the Produce Retail Marketing Manager position and learn more about the National Mango Board, please contact Dan Spellman directly, the Director of Marketing, to his email at dspellman@mango.org or visit www.mango.org.

The National Mango Board is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment. Applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences are encouraged regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, and marital or family status or other basis protected by U.S. law to apply for this position on the NMB.