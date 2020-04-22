Grimmway to Ship Fresh Crop Cal-Organic Potatoes

BAKERSFIELD, CA – Next week Cal-Organic Farms, the nation’s largest producer of organic vegetables, will start shipping freshly-harvested, new crop red and gold potatoes to customers from their facility in Lamont, CA. The company’s organic rainbow fingerling and russet varieties are set to follow in May and early June, respectively.

A division of Grimmway Farms, Cal-Organic is among the first growers to offer new crop potatoes this season. The company is currently harvesting reds and golds in Coachella Valley and will transition to harvest its complete portfolio of organic potatoes in Kern County late next month. Spreading its plantings across two growing regions in California allows Cal-Organic to provide its premium quality potatoes early and sustain consistent supply through October.

“There is solid demand for new crop potatoes due to an uptick in consumption this spring,” said Bob Borda, Vice President of Organic Sales at Grimmway Farms. “We’ve seen great growing conditions with mild weather in the desert and harvest volumes look optimal, so we’re looking forward to opening the season strong with plenty of supply and a good quality crop.”

The company is offering organic red and gold potatoes in traditionally sized 3 and 5-pound packs as well as 50-pound bulk cartons filled with A, B or C sized spuds. They also offer a potato medley of red and golds packed together in a 3-pound pack.

Later this season, Cal-Organic will release rainbow fingerling potatoes, including gold, red and purple varieties, in 1.5-pound mesh packs as well as 25 and 50-pound bulk cartons with single color options available for bulk orders. Organic russets will be offered in 3 and 5-pounds packs and 50-pound bulk cartons.

Cal-Organic provides a variety of sizes and consolidated shipping options to suit all retail, foodservice and industrial needs. For more information, call 661-845-3758.

About Grimmway Farms

Family-owned and headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit

https://www.grimmway.com/