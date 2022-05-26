Grow Farms Texas Welcomes Norma McClain to Sales Team

McAllen, TX. – Grow Farms Texas is pleased to welcome Norma McClain to its sales and marketing team in McAllen. As an Account Sales team member, McClain will primarily be responsible for growing sales with direct retail and foodservice accounts, but she will also play an integral role in liaising between sales and growers.

“I am confident that Norma’s experience, work ethic, and positive approach are key success indicators for her role. We have been impressed with what she has accomplished in her career and look forward to seeing what she can do as part of our team,” said Chuck Ciruli III, managing partner. “Our customers are in great hands with Norma. She is all about Customer Success and customer solutions,” added Ciruli.

On joining the Grow Farms team, McClain said “There was instant alignment. I am committed to strengthening business through a spirit of service and believe Grow Farms Texas honors their stakeholders through their core values which are leadership, accountability, commitment, stewardship, and respect. These values resonate with me and I recognize that the company is known for its focus on solutions-based service. Plus, they have at their disposal a wide distribution and supply network, which will allow me to better service customers.”

Grow Farms Texas has made significant strides in developing Texas-grown programs with items like onion, cabbage, and summer melons. Plus, the company has a full dry vegetable product line with direct grower supplies from West and Central Mexico, allowing for year-long service and minimal disruptions.

“With the addition of talented team members like Norma who champion Customer Success, we can continue our tradition of exceptional service while expanding our direct retail and foodservice programs. As Grow Farms Texas continues to expand, it’s important to us that we maintain our focus on elevating our service and creating superior customer experiences. Norma brings a fresh thought process with a solutions-driven mindset to support that goal” said Tommy Wilkins, Grow Farms Texas’ Director of Sales and Business Development, who will work closely with McClain.

“My new role has reinvigorated my passion for the industry,” added McClain. “I am thrilled to join a team where I can expand my product knowledge while providing excellent service to our customers and growers alike.” Previously with the Tabafresh Farms sales team, McClain brings over ten years of experience in sales, key account development, long-range planning, and cold storage solutions.

About Us

Grow Farms Texas specializes in mixed vegetable items as well as avocados, mangos, melons, onion, and more with direct grower sourcing from sustainable farms across Mexico, Texas, and beyond. With a base in McAllen, TX, Grow Farms Texas provides fresh solutions ranging from sourcing, consolidation, inspections, value added packaging, conditioning, and forward distribution with expert handling.