Growers Express Promotes Kirk Wagner to Chief Operating Officer

(Monterey, California) – Growers Express, LLC, the innovator and premier processor of high-quality frozen vegetable products and primary licensed partner of the Green Giant Fresh® brand announces that Kirk Wagner is promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Wagner serves as a member of the Executive Team, reporting to the Board of Directors, and working closely with the President, Tom Byrne and CEO, Mark Dendle to set company performance goals, develop and implement strategies, procedures, and business plans. Wagner continues to serve as the company’s General Counsel, a position he has held since joining the company in 2011.

“With over 20 years of working with food industry suppliers, manufacturers and customers up and down the fresh and frozen supply chain, Kirk brings an incredible breadth of experience in building relationships and problem-solving that has been critical for the company during a time of remarkable growth,” said Growers Express President Tom Byrne.

Prior to joining Growers Express as General Counsel, Wagner was an attorney at firms in Las Vegas, Houston and Monterey.

Growers Express continues to make innova​tion a key priority and Wagner’s focus will be on moving the organization ahead through significant operational achievements like the launch of the original Green Giant Fresh™ Cauliflower Crumbles chopped cauliflower, which helped revitalize what once was a commodity-driven category and has since exploded in usage and demand. Consumer favorites like Cauliflower Crumbles® chopped cauliflower is the fastest growing value-added vegetable item in the Cauliflower segment driving category sales and margins for retailers. Other examples of Growers Express’ award-winning innovation came with the launch of spiralized vegetables which drove significant expansion within the cut vegetable category.

“I am truly honored to continue to add value to the Growers Express team and our efforts to take this company to new heights,” said Wagner. “I have been invested in the operations of the company for many years and look forward to supporting our long history of groundbreaking innovation and the many opportunities in front of us.”

# # #

About Growers Express

Founded in 1987, Growers Express, LLC is an innovator and marketer of premium-quality frozen vegetable products, including first-to-market innovations such as Cauliflower Crumbles® and spiralized vegetable noodles. Located in Monterey, California, with operating facilities in Yuma and San Luis, Arizona. Growers Express is the primary licensed partner of Green Giant™ Fresh, the exclusive fresh produce arm of the iconic Green Giant® brand. To learn more about Growers Express, visit www.growersexpress.com