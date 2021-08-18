GrubMarket Makes its Fourth Acquisition in New York

SAN FRANCISCO — GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of L&J Produce, a well-regarded and reputable produce wholesaler in New York. L&J Produce is a key sourcing channel for fruits and vegetables in the New York Metro Area, and has deep relationships with domestic farms in New England, Florida and California. L&J Produce works with many customers in New York ranging from supermarkets to restaurants and e-Grocer companies.

L&J Produce was founded in 2010 and supplies a wide range of products including local seasonal fruits, tropical fruits and Asian vegetables. After the acquisition, L&J Produce will continue to be managed by its current leadership team.

“We are excited to join the GrubMarket family and embrace the new growth opportunities that GrubMarket’s software technology and business network can offer. We look forward to joining GrubMarket’s technology-enabled eCommerce platform and supplier network. Together, we aim to take L&J Produce to the next level of success.” said Joanne Chu, General Managers of L&J Produce.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: “This acquisition enables GrubMarket to reach a hundred million dollars of annual run rate revenue in New York, and further strengthen its producer relationships in the New York Metro Area in many categories. We are excited to welcome the L&J Produce team to the GrubMarket family. Together, we will build a greater customer base and a stronger digital producer network in the food ecosystem of New York and nationwide. We also look forward to working with L&J Produce team to digitally transform their business and operations via our best-in-class software solutions (WholesaleWare).”

L&J Produce will now be able to utilize GrubMarket’s innovative proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company’s Software-as-a-Service platform providing food industry suppliers and vendors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use online ordering and sales, precise inventory management, and engaging CRM tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food ecommerce both to business and to consumer as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to solve inefficiencies in the American food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Arizona, with plans to expand to other parts of the country.