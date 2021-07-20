Hazel Tech Announces Mike Rubidoux as Director of Sales Strategy

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, announces the addition of Mike Rubidoux to the company as Director of Sales Strategy.

Rubidoux joins the Hazel Tech team with over 30 years of domestic and international supplier sales experience. His career to date includes working at Sage Fruit Company, where Rubidoux oversaw domestic and international sales of apples, cherries, and pears. He also worked at leading fruit marketer Sun Pacific Marketing, where he was responsible for sales of kiwifruit, grapes, and citrus to retail, foodservice and wholesalers. Most recently, he served as the Sales Manager at Pacific Organic Produce/Purity Organics representing over 100+ organic growers in the United States and Latin America.

In addition to his supplier sales experience, Rubidoux spent several years in foodservice sales as the Northwest Division Manager at Amerifresh, Inc. Rubidoux holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag Business Management from California Polytechnic State University and served as the President of the Peruvian Asparagus Importers Association and as a Board Member of the North American Strawberry Growers Association. At Hazel Rubidoux will oversee the strategic planning, monitor category trends, and strengthen relationships with customers to enable sales growth across the produce supply chain.

Over 160 grower-packer-shippers across 12 countries partner with Hazel Tech as a post-harvest technology provider. Founded in 2015, Hazel’s flagship technology uses the slow-release of active, shelf-life enhancing vapor in packaging inserts called sachets to delay the spoiling process in fruits and vegetables. Once protected by Hazel, the produce’s shelf-life is increased by up to three times providing a better experience for retailers and consumers.

“Hazel Tech’s innovative approach to combating food waste excites me,” commented Mike Rubidoux, “I look forward to using the same ingenuity to develop fresh strategies as we expand further into new markets.”

““Hazel’s success revolves around our relationships throughout the produce supply chain,” commented Kelly Hale, Vice President of Sales, “Mike’s strategic insight from working with grower-packers, foodservice and retail leaders, and international distributors will help us better serve our customers and positively impact our mission to reduce global food waste.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.