S. Katzman Produce Reaches $50K Milestone with Annual Scholarship Program

On July 16, 2021, NYC-based produce wholesaler/distributor S. Katzman Produce honored the recipients of its 2021 Fifth Annual Scholarship Program at a celebratory dinner with the winners, their families and guests from S. Katzman Produce.

This year was especially notable, as it marked over $50,000 in scholarships to date through the program, which is offered to children of S. Katzman Produce employees.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to go to college.” said Stephen Katzman, Owner and President of S. Katzman Produce. “We’re working to make that vision a reality, and we’re starting right here in our community.”

S. Katzman Produce awards the annual scholarship to students who exhibit academic and extra-curricular achievements to contribute to their higher education, including college, trade school and undergraduate programs.

This year’s recipients are interested in pursuing fields including medicine, law, neuroscience, architecture, and more.

Congratulations to the recipients of the 2021 Fifth Annual Scholarship Program:

Viviana Alatorre

Ana Mejia

Francisco Mejia

Yoskelin Ramirez

Mohammed Zubi

