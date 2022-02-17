Hazel Tech Dives into Stone Fruit Supply Chain for First Quality Summit of 2022

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded company developing new solutions to extend the shelf life of produce and reduce food waste, announces its first quality summit of 2022. The one-hour event will be held on Friday February 25th and will feature speakers throughout the industry ahead of the 2022 North American stone fruit season.



Speakers will include Ashley Nickle, Consultant and Project Manager at Ashley Nickle Growth Strategies LLC, Brandon Olivarria, Field Operations Manager at Fredericksburg Peach Company, Tommy Caruana, Director of Business Development-Retail at Hazel Technologies. Inc., and Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development-AgTech at Hazel Technologies, Inc.



Ashley Nickle, a veteran fresh produce journalist turned personal consultant, will introduce IFPA’s InSite, a new data platform with exclusive access to fresh produce information and consumer sentiment research. She will discuss how the platform can be utilized to better understand consumer preferences and enhance stone fruit programs across the country.

“I’m looking forward to sharing with growers the tools and trends I’ve been exploring and the opportunities they present for marketing, merchandising and strategy in the stone fruit category,” said Nickle, Consultant and Project Manager at Ashley Nickle Growth Strategies LLC.

Brandon Olivarria, a Field Operations Manager with over a decade of industry experience, and Tommy Caruana, will discuss how incorporating technology can amplify successful local programs. The virtual event will conclude with a talk from Mario Cervantes on innovation and quality advancements for the category.

“Locally grown produce has been a passion of mine for over a decade now,” said Brandon Olivarria, Field Operations Manager at Fredericksburg Peach Company, “I look forward to discussing the ins and outs of bringing quality produce from a local program into the retail setting at Hazel’s Stone Fruit Quality Summit.”

“Hazel Tech is proud to provide trusted quality protection solutions for growers, packers, shippers, and retailers in the stone fruit category,” said Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development – AgTech at Hazel Technologies, Inc., “We hope our quality summit viewers learn more about how to successfully protect their stone fruit crop throughout the supply chain.”

The Stone Fruit Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until February 25th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit https://www.hazeltechnologies.com/webinar-2-2022.

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About Ashley Nickle:

Ashley Nickle provides customized support to produce suppliers and their retail partners to maximize promotions and deepen partnerships. Before launching her consulting and project management business, Nickle covered the produce industry for trade publications, speaking with hundreds of industry members and developing a deep understanding of and appreciation for the opportunities and challenges of the business. In her most recent role, she led retail content strategy across print, digital and social media for The Packer and PMG. She created and spearheaded the Produce Artist Award Series, a program designed to recognize merchandisers and produce managers, and she developed and hosted the Packer Insight video series and Tip of the Iceberg Podcast. As part of her new business, Nickle now hosts The Produce Retail Podcast, which focuses on retail strategy and execution, and The Produce Talent Podcast, which covers recruitment, retention and professional development.

About Fredericksburg Peach Company:

Fredericksburg Peach Company is a family owned and operated peach supplier based in Spicewood, TX. Founded in 1984, Fredericksburg Peach is the largest supplier of locally grown peaches in the state of Texas.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/fredericksburgpeachco/?hl=en.