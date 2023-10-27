Health Nut and Litehouse Inc. Bring Fresh-Inspired Salad Dressings to Retail

Trending quick service restaurant chain made famous by Keeping Up with The Kardashians & The Kardashians launches its first nationwide retail salad dressing line with clean flavors and ingredients

CALABASAS, Calif. – Health Nut, known for its simple ingredients, trending salads, and beloved recipes, today announced a partnership with Litehouse Inc., America’s No. 1 refrigerated dressing brand,* to bring its dressings to mass retailers. Recognizing the growing demand from its customers in stores, online, and on social media, the new Health Nut dressings will provide consumers across the country the same fresh tasting flavors they’ve seen on TV, inspired by the restaurant’s popular homemade family recipes.

Public recognition of the Health Nut brand soared in 2015 when its iconic salad bowls began regularly appearing on the hit show Keeping Up with The Kardashians & The Kardashians, making the chain’s Calabasas location a destination for fans and locals. This new partnership with Litehouse will expand Health Nut’s dressings footprint nationwide, making it easier for consumers to find and indulge in the iconic dressing flavors.

Arriving just in time for salad season, Health Nut dressings are set to hit stores in spring 2024. The new refrigerated salad dressings will honor Health Nut’s commitment to quality, freshness, and clean ingredients suitable for a variety of dietary needs and preferences, meeting the demands from younger consumers across the nation. This unique lineup of dressings feature the restaurant’s most popular flavors including Original House, Spicy Asian, Sesame, and Ranch.

“Our loyal fans and customers have long been asking for a convenient way to find and buy our famous dressings that they’ve seen on TV and on social media,” said Steve Choi, CEO of Health Nut. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Litehouse to make Health Nut dressings more accessible to all our fans nationwide, while delivering on our promise to provide fresh meals without compromising flavor.”

A leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, and other innovative consumer packaged goods for over 60 years, Litehouse continues to build its presence at retail and across categories by extending its culinary expertise and manufacturing capabilities to trending brands. The Health Nut partnership will introduce younger consumers to the refrigerated dressing set in the produce department and grow the overall category with unique, flavor-forward products from a beloved restaurant chain.

“Younger consumers continue to seek lighter food options and often use social media for meal inspiration, so we are thrilled to tap into a buzzworthy brand like Health Nut to bring these delicious dressings to millions of homes nationwide,” said Theresa Lindholm, brand manager at Litehouse. “Health Nut’s simple, high-quality ingredients and recipes align with our desire to deliver flavorful and innovative products that meet the needs of today’s consumer.”

The new dressings are available in four restaurant menu-inspired flavors:

Original House : Health Nut’s signature dressing combines a rich and subtle Italian taste with unique notes of apple cider vinegar and olive oil.

: Health Nut’s signature dressing combines a rich and subtle Italian taste with unique notes of apple cider vinegar and olive oil. Spicy Asian : One of Health Nut’s most popular restaurant dressings, this delicious combination of spicy and sweet has notes of cayenne pepper and sesame.

: One of Health Nut’s most popular restaurant dressings, this delicious combination of spicy and sweet has notes of cayenne pepper and sesame. Sesame : Initially created for Health Nut’s Chinese Chicken Salad, this subtly sweet dressing has notes of sesame and umami flavor.

: Initially created for Health Nut’s Chinese Chicken Salad, this subtly sweet dressing has notes of sesame and umami flavor. Ranch: A classic flavor balanced with notes of buttermilk and herbs.

Health Nut salad dressings will be available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery retailers nationwide in spring 2024 with an MSRP of $4.98 to $5.49.

About Health Nut

From its humble beginnings as a vitamin shop in 1988, Health Nut has evolved into a popular Southern California chain that also runs a thriving online business for its popular dressings and sauces. The restaurant is renowned for the freshness of its ingredients, family-recipe homemade dressings, and wide range of vegan, vegetarian, organic and gluten-free options. For more information about Health Nut, visit www.healthnutla.com.

About Litehouse Inc.

Litehouse Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 60 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. The diverse portfolio of Litehouse Inc. brands includes Litehouse, Green Garden, Organicville, Sky Valley, Veggiecraft Farms, California Pizza Kitchen and soon, Health Nut, with products available through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, including meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation. For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com.