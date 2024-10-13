Highline Mushrooms Unveils a Bold New Era at IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show

Leamington, Ontario – Highline Mushrooms is proud to announce the unveiling of its revolutionary rebrand at this year’s IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show.

We have transformed the mushroom category with our clear packaging, but we’re not stopping there. With our newly designed packaging set to turn heads and excite taste buds, we’re bringing mushrooms out of the shadows and into the spotlight where they belong. Get ready to experience a bold new era of mushrooms at Booth #B653.

JOIN THE MUSHROOM PARTY

This year, attendees will witness the future of mushrooms at our brand-new booth, where we’ll showcase a complete rebrand unlike anything the mushroom category has ever seen. It’s bold, fun, and packed with personality. Highline Mushrooms is leading the charge in attracting the next generation of mushroom lovers while keeping longtime fans supercharged with our new approach.

“We’ve revolutionized the way mushrooms are packaged and presented across North America, and now we’re setting the stage for the future. Our new packaging and rebrand strategy reflect our commitment to innovation and education. It’s all about making mushrooms accessible, exciting, and, above all, fun for everyone. This is just the beginning.”

– Jose Cambon, CEO Highline Mushrooms

THE WHY

Let’s face it – mushrooms should never be boring. We’re adding color to the wall of brown, making consumers stop in their tracks and take notice to this superfood, From vibrant, bold packaging to a dynamic, fun new look, we’re making mushrooms the life of the party. Our goal? To show the world why mushrooms should power up your plate and supercharge your meals and ultimately increase mushroom consumption across the category. In addition to the rebrand, we’re launching a brand-new website designed with the consumer experience in mind. This fresh digital hub will make it easier than ever to explore the unbeatable flavor, versatility, and health benefits of mushrooms. Our new site is all about putting the consumer first and getting them excited to add more mushrooms to their meals. Highline Mushrooms invites all IFPA Global Produce and Floral Show attendees to visit Booth #B653 and join the mushroom party.

About Highline Mushrooms

Highline Mushrooms is committed to providing ultra-fresh, high-quality mushrooms while leading the industry in sustainability and innovation. Our mission is to increase mushroom consumption through sustainable regenerative agriculture and innovative product offerings.