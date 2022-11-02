IBO Pays Tribute To Berry Industry Visionary Victor Moller Schiavetti

The International Blueberry Organization (IBO) pays tribute to Víctor Moller Schiavetti, the president and founder of Hortifrut S.A., who passed away on October 19 at the age of 79.

Moller’s contribution to the development of the global berry industry is immense. In 1983 he founded Hortifrut, which has become one of the world’s largest berry grower-marketers and has played a vital role in paving the way for exports from Chile to global markets. Over the course of his long and distinguished career, he received widespread recognition for his vision, care for the company’s employees and ability to innovate and build long-lasting partnerships.

Moller pioneered exports of blueberries from Chile to the United States, being instrumental in the development of the berry category. By supplying North American consumers with fruit in the winter months that they had only previously been able to eat in the summer, he made a huge contribution to the increase in blueberry consumption in the market. He continued to take the industry to new heights by pioneering the introduction of new genetics and sustainable growing practices.

Under his wise leadership, Hortifrut has become the largest blueberry sales platform in the world, and the second largest in the overall berries category thanks to long-lasting partnerships with growers around the world and through the co-founding of Naturipe Farms. In 2008, Hortifrut became the largest producer of organic blueberries in the world, winning the Produce Marketing Association’s (PMA) Marketer of the Year Award. Today, the company employs more than 55,000 people globally and is present in 35 countries, with offices in the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Guatemala, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil, Spain, among others.

“The global berry industry will forever be indebted to Victor Moller,” said Peter McPherson, President of the IBO. “He was a true visionary and pioneer, and his legacy will live on forever. In blueberries, he helped elevate the category to where it is today, and the IBO thanks him for his long-standing service to the industry. He will be missed.”

ABOUT THE IBO

The IBO is a global organization bringing together leaders from around the blueberry world in all segments of the industry, including blueberry producers and marketers, affiliated business, social groups, and governmental organizations worldwide. We come together to learn, share, increase, understanding, distribute information, address mutual challenges, coordinate potential solutions and explore opportunities. Ultimately, the organization exists to advance the health and sustainability of the blueberry industry. For more information, please visit https://www.internationalblueberry.org or write to info@internationalblueberry.org