U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council Seeks Nominees for Importer 2, 3, 4 and Exporter 2, 3, 4 Positions

(Folsom, California.) — The USHBC Industry Relations Committee is seeking nominees to be considered for USHBC Importer #2, #3, & #4, Exporter #2 (Canada), Exporter #3 (Peru), and Exporter #4 (Mexico) positions on the Council. Nominees are being sought for the three-year term, except for Exporter #3 & #4 whose initial term is 2 years, that begins January 1, 2023.

The committee plans to present a slate of potential nominees to the USHBC Executive Committee for consideration by July 31, 2022. The Council will then make final candidate selections at the next USHBC Meeting. At this meeting, the Council will recommend to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture a final candidate for three importer members and alternates, and three exporter members and alternates, along with two additional candidates for each of these six positions, for consideration by the Secretary for final appointments.

Blueberry industry members interested in being considered for the USHBC Importer #2, #3, #4 or Exporter #2 (Canada) Member and Alternate positions are asked to complete a USHBC Importer/Exporter Nominee Application and send their completed application to the USHBC via fax at (916) 983-9022 or email to elections@blueberry.org no later than Friday, April 29, 2022.

