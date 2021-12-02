Index Fresh Bolsters Avocado Sales and Business Development Team

California-based avocado grower Index Fresh, Inc. has added Nick Garcia to its Sales and Business Development team with an eye toward growth in all areas within the U.S. and a specific focus on expansion in the foodservice sector. The move positions the over 100-year-old Avocado company to build upon existing relationships and cultivate new partnerships through consistency, reliability, and integrity.

Garcia has built a 13-year sales career in fresh produce and has a proven track record within the avocado space. “Index Fresh is a solid company with a culture of collaboration and teamwork,” Garcia said. “There’s room for growth in the avocado universe, so I hope to apply my experience in reaching customers nationwide and securing more partners across the avocado industry with new products and programs.”

Garcia will also oversee launching new products, building new programs, and cultivating relationships with a diverse group of clients. He earned his bachelor’s degree at California State University Fresno.

“We are ecstatic about Nick joining Index Fresh and lucky to have him. Nick is the perfect fit for what I believe is already the best avocado sales team out there. His stellar reputation within the industry, matched with his knowledge of avocados, is no surprise why those whom he works with like and trust him. I knew after our first time speaking, he had to be part of our team,” said John Dmytriw, Index Fresh VP of Business Development.

Index Fresh is a global supplier of avocados, growing and sourcing from all major growing regions worldwide, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry through its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation. Over the years, the company has earned its reputation for quality and integrity with an unwavering commitment to honesty, hard work, and providing outstanding results to its partners — growers and trade alike.