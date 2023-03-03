Industry Expert Representing ¡YO QUIERO! Brands

Newport Beach CA. – Kristyn Lawson is now representing one of the leading brands in innovative, better-for-you dips, ¡Yo Quiero! (Fresh Innovations LLC).

Well known in the packaged guacamole and avocado category, Kristyn Lawson brings a wealth of experience, commitment to excellence and a passion for exciting brands like ¡Yo Quiero!, the “Ultimate Dip Destination.”

“I am excited to be representing ¡Yo Quiero! They use only the freshest produce and premium ingredients to make their mouthwatering products. They have a creative culinary team that focuses on bringing innovation to the avocado and refrigerated dip categories. Not to mention, their commitment to customer service is unparalleled. They work side-by-side with retailers and listen to their needs and respond accordingly. It’s an amazing organization!”

“I have greatly admired the work of the entire Fresh Innovations team for the innovative products they continue to bring to market. These creative products have outstanding flavor and quality and provide a high-level excitement and engagement within the refrigerated dip category.”

Jay Alley Vice President and Co-Owner of Fresh Innovations said, “We are excited to have Kristyn partner with us and help represent ¡Yo Quiero!. She is well known in the industry and is passionate about the brands she represents. Kristyn has a great retail following and we are excited for her to get started.”

Formally, Kristyn Lawson helped launched brands like Good Foods and led the sales team at Yucatan Foods and also developed the Cabo Fresh brand. Kristyn started her career at Marie’s Salad Dressings where she was incremental in making Marie’s the #1 selling dressing on the West Coast.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of premium handcrafted dips can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com