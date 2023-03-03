Category Partners Adds Fresh Foods Marketing Veteran

Idaho Falls, ID–Category Partners announced today it has added industry veteran Eric Le Blanc to its growing team of fresh foods industry experts. Le Blanc joins Category Partners following 19 years of leading deli marketing, consumer research, and data analytics at Tyson Foods.

“We’re delighted to have a pro of Eric’s caliber join us,” said Tom Barnes, CEO of Category Partners. “We’ve known Eric for many years and we know he brings experience, passion, and expertise in fresh foods marketing and performance analysis that is second to none. Tyson Foods is one of the most successful marketing organizations in the food business. Bringing in Eric’s experience is a great addition to our team and should be a terrific asset to our clients.”

Barnes notes that in recent years Category Partners has continued to expand its reach across all fresh food departments to include consumer research, marketing support, sales analysis and data visualization. “The work Eric has done throughout his career is a perfect fit as we look to support our clients in the produce, deli, dairy, bakery, and meat departments. Consumers obviously shop across fresh food departments. We know there are shopping and purchase patterns that are being leveraged at the retail level. We believe Eric can really help us deliver these tools to our fresh food clients.”

“Eric has achieved success and recognition within the fresh foods industry, having served on the Board of Directors of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association and delivered thought leadership by speaking at industry events and writing for industry publications,” said Barnes. “His expertise in consumer insights and how suppliers can most effectively merge this information with retail category management data will deliver an immediate and positive impact for our clients.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Category Partners,” said Le Blanc. I’ve seen the results of Category Partners’ consumer research and data analytics work in the industry for years so I know they set the bar high. I’m looking forward to adding my many years of experience in fresh food marketing and research to the team.”

Eric resides in Western New York with his wife of 36 years. Together, they have four adult children and

a small farm. When not otherwise engaged, he is a musician and a writer.

About Category Partners

Category Partners was founded in 2008 to support their clients in business and consumer insights. CP’s core capabilities include data integration and visualization via CP Conduit, technology solutions, analytical and business consulting services, consumer/market/retail/category research, and go-to-market strategies. Category Partners is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID with offices in Chicago, IL, Laguna Hills, CA and Wenatchee, WA.