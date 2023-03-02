Denver’s Seattle Fish Company Announces New Director of Operations

DENVER, CO — Denver-based Seattle Fish Company appoints Chris Franklin as the sustainable seafood supplier’s new Director of Operations. Drawing on more than 15 years of experience in the retail food industry with several roles across the U.S, Franklin brings his people-centric approach, operations expertise, and high standards for quality and accuracy to Seattle Fish Company’s 105-year-old brand. Franklin’s career has always been fueled by his passion for food and people, and that will continue to serve as a compass in this new role.

Franklin will be at the helm of day-to-day operations, ensuring that logistics run as smoothly as possible on a company-wide scale. Franklin will work in tandem with both managers and supervisors to oversee various departments and handle the logistics of product movement from start to finish. In addition, Chris serves on the company’s executive team responsible for developing strategic direction, setting culture, and supporting the aggressive growth initiatives.

Franklin shares, “I was drawn to Seattle Fish Co. because it offers the perfect blend of an established, legacy company with the atmosphere of a creative, scrappy startup that continues to look for avenues of growth. I was a customer years ago and have always respected Seattle Fish’s commitment to customers and quality. I am confident in my ability to create organized and more efficient working methods for our team, making it easier for everyone to do their jobs.”

CEO and President of Seattle Fish Company Derek Figueroa shares, “I feel fortunate to have Chris unleash his people-forward leadership style in service to our efforts to deliver operational excellence and an amazing customer experience. In the past few months alone, Franklin has brought a new perspective to our organization resulting in new operational strategies, improved employee engagement, and a more productive and streamlined operation. His hands-on problem-solving approach and authentic leadership skills will help the company deliver on our ambitious goals.”

About Chris Franklin, Director of Operations

Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Franklin attended Cornell University and received a degree in Hospitality Administration and Management. Franklin has lived all over the country in Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Michigan, Austin, and now Denver, where he has found his permanent home. Franklin is eager to lead his newfound team at Seattle Fish Company.

About Seattle Fish Co.

Seattle Fish Company is a third-generation family-owned company and Colorado-based business, proudly serving the Rocky Mountain region and surrounding states for over a century. Recognized for playing a major role in making fresh seafood available in the Rocky Mountain region, Seattle Fish Company sources and distributes sustainable seafood and gourmet provisions daily from around the world, providing products of the highest quality to over 1,400 restaurants and retailers. Seattle Fish Co. is dedicated to fostering sustainable fishing practices, including supporting local aquaculture farms, as well as fishery improvement projects around the world, ensuring that seafood as a healthful protein is available for all, for generations to come. For more information, please visit Seattle Fish Company’s website at www.seattlefish.com