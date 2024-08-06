International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Announces Full Speaker Lineup for Global Produce and Floral Show

Washington, D.C. – A powerful lineup of keynote speakers at International Fresh Produce Association’s 2024 Global Produce and Floral Show promises to inspire and inform attendees. Get exclusive insights into the future of our industry, a non-partisan peek into political trends, entrepreneurship and the benefits of risk-taking, and the positive impact of women’s leadership on our world.

The Global Produce and Floral Show features three keynote addresses and two key conversations for attendees with All-Access Passes. New this year: The Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast is included with the All-Access Pass.

“The keynote sessions at the Global Show are a signature component of the convention offerings. Learn what’s just a flash in the pan and what’s here to stay,” said Nelia Alamo, VP Marketing, Markon and Global Show Committee Chair. “It’s a time for members of our industry to gain new insights and find inspiration that will advance their careers, their companies, and our industry.”

“The State of the Industry” session Oct. 17 features Cathy Burns, IFPA CEO. This highly anticipated presentation will cover:

The future of tech, innovation, and the consumer, in the context of our industry

The interconnectedness of issues and trends you won’t find anywhere else, and

The insights that give you the edge to differentiate your business from the competition.



Also on Oct. 17, the afternoon keynote features Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, on “That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea.”

Hear how a handful of dreamers with no money and a bad idea created the company that eventually brought down Blockbuster.

Understand the value of innovation, persistence, and optimism.

Learn about the importance of analytics and testing, a novel corporate culture, and an obsession with focus.



Glean insights on retail and politics Oct. 18 at an enlightening two-act session, “Key Conversations: Insights on Challenges, Opportunities, and Change Ahead.” Join two dynamic leaders as they explore the evolving landscape of the fresh produce industry:

Act One features a dynamic conversation and valuable insights from Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co .

. Act Two features a thoughtful discussion with A.B. Stoddard, columnist for The Bulwark and Contributor and guest host for Sirius XM’s POTUS Channel, exploring how the election could impact policies, regulations, and trade, among other issues.



And on Oct. 19 at The Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast, attendees will hear from Reshma Saujami, a leading activist and founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First. She will speak on “The Future of Women and Work (and Why It’s Different Than You Think)” addressing:

Why “having it all” is a myth

The burden placed on women to be primary caregivers and to work around a system built for and by men

Four key steps for creating lasting change

“Only attendees with an all-access pass can attend these presentations. We are excited to include the Women’s Fresh Perspectives Breakfast and speaker in the All-Access Pass this year,” Alamo said. “I encourage everyone to maximize their Global Show experience by joining us at these sessions.”

About the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA)

The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain and the only to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. We exist to bring the industry together to create a vibrant future for all. We grow our member’s prosperity by conducting advocacy; connecting people and ideas; and offering guidance that allows us all to take action with purpose and confidence.