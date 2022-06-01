It’s Berry Season! What’s in Store for Well•Pict Berries..

Watsonville, CA – It’s peak berry season on the California central coast! Production is hitting stride and the berry quality has been fantastic for strawberries coming out of Watsonville. The raspberry crop is also starting to produce in Watsonville and will be hitting promotable volumes soon.

With the berry season upon us, the Well•Pict Digital Retail kit has been updated with fresh recipes, new POS signage, merchandising tips, and social media images for retailers to use to promote berry sales in their stores. This online resource provides retailers assets with a simple download or they can request printed materials on-demand and have them sent directly to their stores.

Hitting the road this weekend? So is Well•Pict Berries! Well•Pict will be attending the West Coast Produce Expo in Palm Springs June 2nd – 5th and will be showcasing their premium, proprietary strawberries. Visit booth #500 to learn more about their berries currently shipping out of Watsonville.

About Well•Pict Berries

Well•Pict Berries ships premium, propriety strawberries and raspberries year-round. They have recently extended to a 12-month organic strawberry program and have continued growing a 12-month raspberry program. Well•Pict’s berries are grown for superior flavor, size, color, and shine, so your customers get the best berries every time.

