Colombia Avocado Board Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Free Trade Agreement

Orlando, FL – The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) joined by industry leaders from Colombia and the United States met in Washington, D.C. for a celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the United States and Colombia.

The event hosted by the Washington International Trade Association focused on success stories of trade and investment between Colombia and the U.S. and provided insights into the next decade of trade relations between Colombia and the United States.

“This was a great opportunity for members of CAB to meet with industry leaders and gain insights into how we can further strengthen relationships between Colombian growers and exporters, and U.S. importers, as we continue to highlight opportunities within the growing avocado category, as Colombian exports grow,” said William Watson, Managing Director of CAB.

Colombia is a global avocado exporter and has made significant investments in the Hass Avocado industry that will be a benefit to U.S. markets as the per capita consumption of avocados continues to grow and Colombia offers close proximity to freight and a focus on sustainability. This sentiment was echoed by Ricardo Uribe, Chairman of CAB. “It’s clear that the American consumer’s appetite for avocados isn’t decreasing and we believe U.S. retailers and foodservice providers are eager for more market solutions for avocados.

Colombia has been a bi-lateral partner with the United States for 200 years and the FTA is another example of a strong global partnership between countries of shared values. “Companies in the United States need to re-analyze their supply chains to look for like-minded partners that can meet their supply needs and address issues around cost, quality, logistics, speed to market, reliability, and sustainability to name just a few, and we believe Colombia can be that partner,” said Jorge Restrepo, Vice Chairman of CAB.

“Considering the strong partnership between the U.S. and Colombia, the investments made to grow the Hass avocado industry in Colombia, and the direct access to shipping ports on the East Coast of the U.S., I can say these are exciting times for the avocado industry in Colombia.”

Restrepo concluded, “Colombia is an ecologically diverse country that provides the perfect avocado growing conditions. The innovations we’re making and our focus on sustainability, equity, and the environment, make for exciting times in the Colombia avocado industry and we are eager to show U.S. suppliers what Colombia has to offer.”

# # #

About Colombia Avocado Board

The mission of CAB is to build the tools to work in sync with the Hass Avocado Board to cultivate consumers in the United States by aligning growers, exporters, and importers together under one cohesive marketing effort focused on Colombian avocados. CAB was certified by USDA on January 7, 2020, under the authorization of the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 2000 (7 U.S.C. 7801-7813). For more information or a full list of the Board of Directors and committee assignments, visit the “Who We Are” section of avocadoscolombia.com or contact William Watson, Managing Director of CAB at wwatson@thefreshapproach.info.