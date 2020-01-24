JAZZ Energize Contest To Boost Wellness and Reward Shoppers

JAZZ™ apple is set to energize shoppers across North America, with a fitness-forward promotion to spark healthy habits, boost workouts and build excitement around the brand.

Energize is a super-refreshing shopper contest from JAZZ™, launching the week of January 20 and running through February. When shoppers visit jazzapple.com/us/win-with-jazz , submit JAZZ™ proof of purchase and provide a quick note regarding why they prefer JAZZ™, they automatically are entered to win one of 11 prizes.

“JAZZ™, traditionally, has been positioned and known as a great pre- and post-exercise apple, due to its sweet/tangy flavor profile and useful ‘on-the-go’ size profile,” said Chris Willett, General Manager, EnzaFruit Products, Inc. “We want to be able to incentivize and reward JAZZ™ shoppers during this healthful time of year.”

The 11 prizes total $20,000, comprising a $10,000 grand prize and 10 $1,000 prizes (in the form of gift cards). Two prizes will be drawn weekly (on Fridays), starting January 31, with the grand prize drawn on March 10.

With a multi-channel approach, in store via displays, POS and ads, and complemented by social media influencers, promotional geotargeting messaging and digital couponing – JAZZ™ Energize is designed to reward loyal shoppers and invite new customers.

“We look forward to working with retailers to drive JAZZ™ sales through their vehicles, leveraging the best ways to reach and reward their shoppers,” said Angie Hanson, national brand activation manager for New Zealand-based T&G and Vancouver, BC-based Oppy. “We’ll simply provide any in-store direction and boost where we can, through T&G’s digital and social outlets to ensure we drive incremental sales and make it a success”

For more information regarding JAZZ™ promotions and SKUs, please contact JAZZ™ North American distributors, Oppy, CMI Orchards or Rainier Fruit Co.

# # #

About T&G Global: NZ-based T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love our food, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

About JAZZ™: JAZZ™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scifresh apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant and Food Research and was patented in 2003 – the same year T&G, which owns the JAZZ™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. JAZZ™ is now grown under license by T&G in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. JAZZ™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Company.