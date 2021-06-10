Joe Pezzini to Depart Ocean Mist Farms

CASTROVILLE, Calif. – Ocean Mist Farms has announced that CEO / President, Joe Pezzini will step down from this role effective June 30, 2021. Mr. Pezzini has been a consistent face and voice of this nearly 100-year-old brand for 21 years, and his legacy will be evident as the Company moves forward toward their centennial celebration.

“There is never a good time to make a change of this magnitude. Ocean Mist Farms will celebrate its centennial in 2024. In that long and rich history, we have grown from very humble beginnings in 1924 to a full-service year-round supplier of the finest artichokes and fresh produce. I am proud to have been a part of that journey along with all the other Ocean Mist Farms team members over the years,” comments Joe.

An executive committee and senior management team is in place to continue the success of this well-known Company during this transition. “This is a very significant change for Ocean Mist Farms, however, I have no doubt that the service and supply expectations that the industry has come to expect from the Ocean Mist Farms brand will continue at the highest levels,” comments Kirk Martin, Chairman of the Board. “On behalf of the Board and the family owners of Ocean Mist Farms, we thank Joe for his steadfast service and leadership. We will miss his passion, professionalism and commitment to our collective success. In the meantime, we will move forward with confidence in our growers, people and leadership team to continue to serve the needs of our customers and stakeholders as a valued produce solutions provider. “

The Company has initiated an executive search for Joe’s successor. Please help us to wish Joe success in his future endeavors as we look forward to continuing our connection with this Ag Industry Legend.

# # #

About Ocean Mist Farms

Ocean Mist Farms, a fourth-generation family-owned business and the largest grower of fresh artichokes in North America, is committed to delivering the highest standards in the industry for food safety, product quality, customer service, innovation and sustainability. The company’s full line of over 30 fresh vegetables includes the award-winning Season & Steam and Ocean Mist Organic product lines. To stay up to date on the 2021 artichoke season, follow Ocean Mist on Instagram. To learn more about Ocean Mist Farms, visit www.oceanmist.com/. For recipe inspiration and preparation tips, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.