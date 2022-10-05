Juan “JC” Medina joins Frello Fresh Sales Team

Rio Rico, AZ – With more than 17 years of experience under his belt, JC Medina joins Frello Fresh, a vertically integrated marketing & distribution company based in Rio Rico, AZ, as the newest member of the company’s sales team. JC started with Frello Fresh on Sep. 26 and will report to Guillermo Martinez, CEO.

“JC brings vast experience and a deep understanding of the industry; we believe he will be a great addition to the team. He brings a large repertoire of connections that will allow us to capture additional market share”, stated Guillermo “Willy” Martinez. “We are steadily growing our customer base as well as our product offerings, from tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, and mini sweets to summer squash, pickle cucumber and avocados; and we believe JC will be instrumental to continue to solidify this growth”.

Before joining Frello Fresh, JC worked in a variety of sales roles in the produce industry, serving most recently in Sales for Malena Produce. JC will bring this wealth of experience with him to Frello Fresh, helping to grow and better serve the company’s growers and customers.

“I am very excited with this opportunity, Frello Fresh is a young company with a lot of potential and I look forward to contribute to its growth and start working on new and exciting projects” Medina said.

For more information please contact: Guillermo Martinez, Tel: (520) 394-6220, Email: guillermo@frellofresh.com