Shuman Farms Partners With Quarterback Stetson Bennett

Reidsville, GA – Shuman Farms is proud to announce an NIL brand partnership with University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, the first of its kind in the produce industry.

From walk-on to Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship, Bennett led Georgia to their first national title in 41 years. He threw for 2,862 yards, 29 touchdowns, and finished the season top 5 in passing efficiency, yards per completion and yards per pass attempt. Bennett’s remarkable story of perseverance and his infectious personality have made him one of the most popular players in the country. This year, Stetson is in the top 10 of all college quarterbacks for passing yards, completion percentage, and yards per attempt while leading his team to an undefeated record.

“We are so impressed with Stetson’s hard work and determination that has led to his success on and off the football field,” said John Shuman, President & CEO of Shuman Farms. “He also grew up in South Georgia, not too far from where we are in Reidsville, so we thought it was a natural fit to partner with him.”

With a focus on game-day tailgating, Bennett will be promoting Shuman Farms and their premium sweet onions on his social media channels, the organization’s digital platforms, and on in-store point of sale materials.

“Sweet onions are sweet, mild, and versatile, making them the perfect staple at any tailgate,” continued Shuman. “We know consumers use them to top their burgers, brats, and hot dogs. They are also great in dips and of course make the most delicious onion rings.”

Shuman Farms’ partnership with Bennett will continue throughout the college football season.

“We’re looking forward to watching Stetson this season and are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with him,” Shuman concluded.

For more information about Shuman Farms and Stetson Bennett’s partnership, visit shumanfarmsga.com/tailgating.

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.