Kaelyn Peterson Joins Grimmway Farms as Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement

BAKERSFIELD, CA —Grimmway Farms today announced that Kaelyn Peterson has been named Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement. She joins the company from the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, where she headed public affairs and policy initiatives.

In her role, Peterson will be responsible for the creation and management of internal and external communications, including supporting the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting. As a member of Grimmway’s External Affairs and Corporate Responsibility team, she will work across all departments and with senior leadership to advance the company’s community engagement, communications and brand priorities.

“Kaelyn’s strong background in local, state and federal public affairs and knowledge of the Central

Valley’s business ecosystem make her a perfect fit for this role,” said Dana Brennan, Vice President of

External Affairs and Corporate Responsibility. “We are thrilled to have her community and communications insights, as we continue to grow our business and our team.”

Prior to her role with the Chamber, Peterson served as a legislative aide to former State Senator Jean Fuller. She holds a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Bakersfield, and a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from the University of California, Los Angeles.

“I look forward to advancing Grimmway Farms’ mission, vision and values through a communications and policy lens,” Peterson said. “It’s an honor to work alongside colleagues I have known for many years, and for an organization I have long-admired.”

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms is the largest producer of USA-grown organic fruits and vegetables and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway’s operations span seven states and encompass more than 50,000 acres of certified organic produce and 45,000 acres of carrots. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit grimmway.com or call 1-800-301-3101.