Grimmway Farms Honored by California Association of Food Banks for Support of Farm to Family Program

BAKERSFIELD, CA – The California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) has recognized Grimmway Farms for the company’s contribution of more than 4.3 million pounds of fresh produce to the CAFB’s Farm to Family Program in 2021.

“We are honored to contribute to such a meaningful program, which reflects our values of supporting healthy communities and families by putting fresh, healthy produce on America’s tables,” said Jeff Huckaby, President and CEO of Grimmway Farms. “It’s the dedication and hard work of our 8,000-plus team members that makes it possible.”

Maria Houlne, Director of CAFB’s Farm to Family program, noted that one in five Californians currently experiences food insecurity, an unacceptable situation exacerbated by the pandemic and rising inflation pressures. “We are so grateful to Grimmway Farms and other growers and food producers — they are essential for keeping food banks stocked with nutritious produce and keeping our communities nourished. Thank you to Jeff and team for stepping up throughout the pandemic and as inflation makes grocery budgets even tighter. Access to food is a basic human right, and we couldn’t work towards this reality without partners like Grimmway.”



Established in 2005, the Farm to Family program delivers more than 160 million pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables annually to food banks throughout the state – nourishing California communities and reducing food waste. The program also secures and delivers shelf-stable foods as well as proteins.

“No one should have to choose between paying rent and buying food, yet millions of families must make that choice every month,” Huckaby said. “Our partnership with CAFB is a step forward in helping mitigate those tough choices and reflects Grimmway’s commitment to healthier lives in a more sustainable world.”

Grimmway recently released its first Environment, Social and Governance Report, detailing commitments to people and the planet, including becoming a Net Zero Carbon business by 2050 or before. Details are available here: (Inaugural Report on Environment, Social and Governance Actions)

More information on CAFB’s Farm to Family Program may be found here: https://www.cafoodbanks.org/farm-family.

About Grimmway Farms:

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, explore our website or call 1-800-301-3101.