Kanzi Apples Take Center Stage as the Season’s Best Baking Apple

Wenatchee, WA: As the holiday season approaches, CMI Orchards highlights Kanzi® apples as the top choice for food enthusiasts in baked desserts and holiday treats. According to Rochelle Bohm, CMI’s Vice President of Marketing, Kanzi® consistently wins as the best-tasting apple in blind apple pie taste tests. “Its sweet, intensely tangy flavor and exceptional texture, which remains firm when baked and doesn’t become mushy like other apples, sets Kanzi® apart from its competitors,” she says.

Bohm highlights the remarkable rise of Kanzi® apples, now the second most popular variety in Europe and gaining rapid global traction including among U.S. consumers. She notes that production is expanding in key regions like Italy, South Africa, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, and the USA. In America, consumers are particularly drawn to Kanzi®’s intense flavor, a harmonious blend of extreme tartness and sweetness. Bohm suggests that retailers capitalizing on Kanzi®’s superior qualities as a baking apple during holiday seasons can anticipate a significant boost in sales across various departments.

Danelle Huber, Senior Marketing Manager, notes that Kanzi®’s exceptional flavor garnered high ratings and positive feedback from U.S. consumers, based on data from 500 participants in an influencer mailout program. Kanzi® maintains an impressive 4.56 rating without any negative reviews.

Says Huber, “Shoppers consistently show their willingness to pay more for Kanzi®. Retailers can leverage marketing tools like our Flavogram program to educate shoppers, encouraging them to explore beyond their usual apple choices. This strategy boosts sales and cultivates repeat customers who’ll return time and again after experiencing Kanzi®’s taste for themselves.”

CMI’s Flavogram program aids shoppers in comparing apples by providing detailed flavor profiles. Danelle Huber explains that the program’s high-impact point-of-sale materials not only attract attention but also prompt shoppers to try new apple varieties.

“By focusing on quality, taste, and consumer education, Kanzi® apples are more than just a product: they’re an experience, offering retailers and consumers alike a taste of something extraordinary,” says Bohm. “As we head into the holidays, Kanzi® apples are poised to be the star ingredient in kitchens and stores worldwide.”

Experience the delightful taste of Kanzi apples all season long, available from CMI Orchards in both conventional and organic.

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers, and packers of premium-quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide. www.cmiorchards.com