Kori Tuggle Joins Braga Fresh

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Produce marketing executive Kori Tuggle joined Braga Fresh in a new position at the company as vice president of marketing and product development.

In this role Tuggle is responsible for brand management, corporate communications, scaling consumer engagement and collaborating with internal teams and customers to expand the company’s product offerings.

“In the immediate time frame of this global health crisis, our focus is the health and safety of our employees,” said Rodney Braga, president and CEO, Braga Fresh. “Creating this position is an addition to our executive team as we build for the future. As farming has evolved, so has the approach to marketing and Kori’s background will bring us the additional support we need to continue our growth.”

In early March the company opened its newest salad and vegetable processing facility in Gonzales, Calif.

Tuggle has more than 20 years’ experience in produce marketing. She’s led marketing and product innovation efforts at companies such as Safeway and Ocean Mist Farms and was most recently the vice president of marketing and product development at Church Brothers/True Leaf Farms.

-30-

About Braga Fresh

A vertically integrated company, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and ship fresh vegetables worldwide. Founded in 1928, the company’s certified organic farming program has expanded over the last 20 plus years; adhering to the highest food safety standards to bring expertise and authenticity to the market through the Braga Farms and Josie’s Organics brands.